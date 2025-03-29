Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

‘Jahil Followers’: Jawad Ahmad calls out Pakistani artists for supporting Imran Khan

Jahil Followers Jawad Ahmad Calls Out Pakistani Artists For Supporting Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD — Singer and Barabri Party Pakistan chief Jawad Ahmad called out Pakistani showbiz stars, who blindly follow jailed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan.

In his recent appearance in a podcast, the Mehndi star called Imran Khan’s supporters ‘Jahil’, claiming they are helping create a misleading image of the former PM on social media.

“Any artist who admires Imran Khan is Jahil,” he said, adding that It’s important to expose real face of PTI leader.

He went on to say that Imran Khan’s came to power was largely fueled by votes of this Cult, and he argued that the former prime minister should not have been allowed to assume leadership based on such support.

He further weighed in on Khan’s current legal situation, firmly rejecting the notion that he would be released from jail anytime soon. “He will not be freed for now,” Javed emphasized. “His release is not imminent.”

He also criticized fellow artists and musicians who support Khan, calling them “ignorant fans” of the former leader, highlighting the political involvement of Bushra Bibi, Imran Khan’s wife, stating that she didn’t end up in jail without reason.

On the topic of the Toshakhana case, where Khan is accused of selling state gifts, Javed didn’t hold back, calling Khan ‘Ghari Chor’.

The controversial singer took aim at other political figures, particularly Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari, accusing them of entering politics by supporting powerful quarters. “If the establishment were to abandon them, they would end up in the same position as Imran Khan,” he said, highlighting the perceived lack of genuine political ideology among certain Pakistani politicians.

Jawad Ahmed assaults LESCO Staff over Electricity Theft at wife's beauty salon (VIDEO)

