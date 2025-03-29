Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Massive fire breaks out in Korangi Crossing area of Karachi

KARACHI – Efforts are underway to extinguish a massive fire erupted in Korangi Crossing area of Karachi late Friday after a gas pipeline was reportedly damaged during underground drilling for water.

As many as 10 fire tender teams are present on the spot to control the fire, which has been declared “Third Grade” in intensity.

It has been more than seven hours but the fire continues to rage as water and foam are ineffective to control it.

Reports said the water boring was completed and the gas leakage started while the pipes were being pulled out. Following the leakage, a massive fire erupted as thick clouds of smoke covered the surrounding areas.

A fire officer told media that efforts are underway to contain the blaze, adding that the reason behind it could be determined after it is doused completely.

He said Sui Southern Gas Pipelines Officials have reached the spot while police have cordoned off the area.

He said there was a need to use helicopter or trucks to fill the pit with soil as use of water and foam is ineffective.

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori has directed the officials to control the blaze on emergency basis. He also asked the government to provide helicopter in order to douse the fire.

