Murree traffic plan for Eidul Fitr 2025 announced

MURREE – Police have issued a plan to ensure smooth flow of traffic during Eidul Fitr holidays in Murree amid expected huge influx of tourists.

A senior official told media that more than 200 extra traffic cops will be deployed in the hill station in order to avoid traffic jams and help tourists. He added that a control room has been set up at Sunny Bank to provide assistance to public.

He said traffic officers will be deployed at all entry points to ensure the traffic flow, and to inform visitors.

The officer said all of the main routes leading to Murree will remain open during Eid holidays. However, five roads – Viewforth Road, Bank Road, Hall Road, Kuldana Road, and Ridge Bell Road – have now been converted into one-way roads to avoid congestions, he said, adding that Mall Road will be closed to all vehicles.

He said no-parking zones will be established in GPO Chowk and surrounding areas, adding that water tankers and food supply trucks will be given a specific time slot for deliveries.

Water tankers and food supply vehicles will be allowed to enter Murree from 1 am to 7 am. Tourists are advised to check traffic updates on @ctpmurree before traveling to the hill station.

Pakistanis are expected to celebrate Eidul Fitr this year on March 31, 2025, Monday, as per moon sighting forecast.

As per predictions, the Shawwal moon will be visible on March 30, making March 31 the most likely date for Eid celebrations across the country.

Suparco officials predicted new moon for Shawwal 1446 Hijri will form on March 29 Saturday but the crescent will not be visible that evening due to its young age and position. However, by March 30, the moon will be about 27 hours old and will become visible to the naked eye after sunset.

Clear skies would enhance chances of seeing crescent moon across most parts of Pakistan. Besides Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and other gulf nations will also observe crescent on March 30 Sunday.

As scientific forecast suggests moon sighting on March 30, Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee of Pakistan will make final decision after their meeting on March 30. The committee will consider both scientific data and reports from eyewitnesses to announce the official date for Eidul Fitr.

Meanwhile, Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee scheduled Eid Moon Sighting on March 30, 2025, as the meeting will be held at the Ministry of Religious Affairs in Islamabad and will be chaired by Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad.