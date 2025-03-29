Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Solar Eclipse Today: When and where to watch first ‘Suraj Grahan’ of 2025

ISLAMABAD – Skygazers are excited to watch partial solar eclipse that will appear today on March 29, but those in Pakistan will not be able to spot the celestial event.

As first solar eclipse of 2025 will take place today, it will not be visible in Pakistan and India. Meteorological Department said the eclipse will begin at 1:51 PM Pakistan Standard Time (PST) and will reach its peak at 3:47 PM PST, lasting until its conclusion at 5:44 PM PST.

Despite the fact that the eclipse will not be observable in Pakistan, skywatchers in parts of Europe, North Asia, and some regions of North America will have the opportunity to witness this celestial event.

Solar Eclipse March 2025

State Time 
New York 6:35 am to 7:12 am
Massachusetts 6:27 am to 7:08 am
Maine 6:13 am to 7:17 am
Pennsylvania 6:46 am to 7:08 am
New Jersey 6:43 am to 7:06 am
Virginia 6:50 am to 7:03 am
Other regions Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland,

Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Vermont,

West Virginia, Washington, DC

Note: Visibility depends on local weather conditions. Clear skies are essential for optimal viewing.

This will be the first of two solar eclipses in 2025, with the second one scheduled to occur between September 21 and 22. However, like the first, the September eclipse will also not be visible in Pakistan.

As the eclipse unfolds, the Meteorological Department has reminded the public that solar eclipses should never be observed directly without proper eye protection, as it can lead to permanent eye damage.

