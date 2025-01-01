Pakistan to witness four eclipses in 2025: Details revealed

The Meteorological Department has announced that Pakistan will experience four eclipses in 2025—two solar and two lunar—offering a mix of visible and non-visible celestial events.

Lunar Eclipses in 2025

The first lunar eclipse is set to occur on March 14, 2025, starting at 8:57 AM. However, since this event will take place during daylight hours, it will not be visible in Pakistan.

The second lunar eclipse, a penumbral eclipse, will grace the night skies between September 7 and 8, 2025. This event will be visible across Pakistan, Europe, Asia, and Africa, providing skywatchers a chance to witness this celestial phenomenon.

Solar Eclipses in 2025

The first solar eclipse of the year is scheduled for March 29, 2025, but it will not be visible from Pakistan.

Similarly, the second solar eclipse, expected to occur between September 21 and 22, 2025, will also be invisible to viewers in the country.

Astronomical Highlights

The eclipses of 2025 offer diverse opportunities for stargazers and astronomy enthusiasts, especially the penumbral lunar eclipse in September, which will be observable across Pakistan.

Astronomy experts encourage residents to mark their calendars and prepare for this rare lunar event, as it promises to be the highlight of the year’s celestial occurrences.

For updates and viewing tips, the Met Department advises the public to stay tuned to official announcements closer to the events.