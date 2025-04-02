Spreading Joy and Kindness: Lifebuoy’s ‘Achayi Ka Haath Barhao’ Campaign inspires generosity this Ramzan

Lifebuoy is leading a heartwarming initiative with its “Achayi Ka Haath Barhao” campaign during the month of Ramzan, reminding us that Ramzan is not only about fasting but also about giving back to those in need. This campaign encourages families to come together, practice kindness, and share with others, particularly through simple yet meaningful gestures. It highlights the importance of teaching children about good deeds and generosity—whether it’s donating toys, supporting the elderly, or simply sharing a meal. In doing so, Lifebuoy is helping create a ripple of compassion and unity that can resonate long after the holy month ends.

That spirit of sharing and good deeds lies at the core of Lifebuoy’s “Achayi Ka Haath Barhao” campaign which invited us to be a part of something that is much bigger and more important. It is about a collective effort to make a substantial difference in someone’s life. The campaign started with the simple idea of creating a ripple of positive change, one small good deed at a time.

It all began with a special PR box called “Little Hands, Big Blessings,” which was sent out to prominent content creators who created heartfelt and wholesome content with their kids and instilled the values of good hygiene, kindness, and the true spirit of the holy month of Ramzan. A lot of thought and creativity went into curating the perfect box for this phase of the campaign. Designed with Lifebuoy’s classic red color, the box consisted of an Activity Book Kit that had engaging tasks, stories, and lessons for the little ones. One of the first sections of the book was focused on carrying out good deeds during the blessed month called the 30 Days, 30 Good Deeds. Apart from that, there was a hygiene card to educate kids on cleanliness, a prayer mat to encourage establishing daily prayers, and a Naiki Box, where kids could save money and donate it to those in need. Other items included a Ramzan Roadmap that allowed kids to plan out their days in Ramzan, which also doubled up as a fridge magnet, and a Lifebuoy Handwash to explain to the kids that hygiene is an essential part of daily routines. Cleanliness, after all, is an essential part of Islam.

In the next phase of Lifebuoy’s “Achayi Ka Haath Barhao” Campaign, some of the most popular content creators shared heartfelt moments with their children and family members, showcasing the importance of doing good deeds during Ramzan. The campaign focused on how this sacred month offers a chance to extend a helping hand to those in need, encouraging children to engage in simple yet impactful acts of kindness. These gestures, which may seem small, are not only a source of joy for others but also a way to earn Allah’s blessings. The content emphasized how easy it is for kids to perform meaningful deeds like donating toys or clothes, hosting an iftar for domestic help, sharing meals, and taking time to care for the elderly and animals, who often feel overlooked during the hustle of Ramzan.

The third and perhaps the most joyous phase of the campaign was a special iftar event that Lifebuoy hosted at Edhi Child Home. The event allowed the kids at the establishment to have a day full of laughter and joy. The air was filled with laughter as the kids got to decorate Eid cards, share their ideas of good deeds on the Gratitude Wall, and interact with celebrities including Fatima Effendi, Sunita Marshall, and Juggun Kazim. The evening ended with everyone sitting down and breaking their fast together, building on the ultimate good deed of sharing and togetherness.

As Ramzan comes to an end, Lifebuoy’s “Achayi Ka Haath Barhao” Campaign serves as a powerful reminder that Ramzan is not just a time for self-reflection and fasting, but a time for giving, sharing, and making a difference in the lives of others. Through simple yet profound acts of kindness, we can spread love and compassion, touching hearts and starting a chain of good deeds that lasts far beyond the holy month. The campaign has inspired us all to embrace the true spirit of Ramzan which is about kindness, generosity, and gratitude, and in doing so, we build a stronger, more compassionate world for our children and communities. Let’s carry these values forward, remembering that even the smallest good deed can leave a lasting impact.