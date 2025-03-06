Sindh government extends age limit for government jobs

In a major relief for job seekers, the Sindh government has increased the upper age limit for government jobs by five years, offering new opportunities for unemployed youth.

A notification issued by the Services, General Administration & Coordination Department (SGA&CD) confirms that the maximum age limit has been raised from 28 to 33 years. This decision, approved by the Sindh Cabinet, applies to all government departments and institutions, except for the police and other security forces.

This move aims to help individuals who were previously ineligible due to age restrictions, giving them another chance to secure government jobs. Officials believe this step will reduce unemployment and expand career opportunities for many in the province.

Further details on eligibility, application procedures, and recruitment timelines will be released by the concerned departments in the coming days.