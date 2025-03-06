Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Alcohol served at wedding in Pakistan causes uproar [VIDEO]

Alcohol Served At Wedding In Pakistan Causes Uproar

LAHORE – The trend of having liquor at weddings in Pakistan, where around 97 percent population is Muslim, has drawn massive public criticism after a video of a local marriage event went viral on social media.

The viral clips shows a special bar corner has been setup at a wedding event to serve liquor to guests. Liquor is prohibited in Islam as it is considered haram, or forbidden.

Some of the guests can also be seen visiting the corner to get their glasses filled with alcohol while some liquor bottles are placed on the table.

Social media users are slamming such trends at weddings with some saying that marriage is a sacred affair and it must be performed in humility.

 

They lamented that such Western culture has trickled down in our society and called for an action against it.

Some users have urged the authorities to take stern action against such activities to keep the society away from this menace.

It is unclear when the event was held but it has created a stir online.

The sale, purchase, and consumption of alcohol are prohibited for Muslims under the Prohibition (Enforcement of Hudood) Order, 1979. Non-Muslims can obtain alcohol through licensed vendors, but its use at public gatherings, including weddings and corporate events, remains illegal.

Picture of Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent

