U.S. considers travel ban on Pakistani and Afghan nationals

The United States is reportedly planning to impose new travel restrictions that could bar Pakistani and Afghan nationals from entering the country as early as next week.

According to a British news agency, the U.S. administration is reviewing security and vetting systems across various countries. This review may lead to a complete entry ban on individuals from certain nations, including Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The potential ban stems from a January 20 executive order issued by President Donald Trump, which mandates stricter screening procedures for foreign travelers to mitigate national security threats. As part of this order, Trump directed his Cabinet members to identify countries with weak or inadequate security checks, recommending partial or full travel restrictions.

Sources indicate that both Pakistan and Afghanistan are under consideration for a full travel ban. If implemented, the policy could affect thousands of Afghan nationals who have already been granted U.S. visas for resettlement.

The decision could particularly impact Afghans who worked alongside U.S. forces, as many were granted refugee status or special visas due to fears of Taliban retaliation. Despite holding valid U.S. visas, these individuals may now face uncertainty regarding their relocation.

Further details on the finalized travel restrictions are expected in the coming days.