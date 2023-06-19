Saudi Arabia, UAE announce six official holidays for Eidul Adha 2023

After the Dhul Al Hijjah crescent moon was sighted in the Saudi city of Tumair on Sunday, an official notice for Eidul Adha holidays was issued confirming the dates.
The notice announced that the six days long holidays will start from the Arafat Day in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Arafat Day will fall on Tuesday, June 27, and Eid Al Adha will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 28.
In Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, Eidul Adha holidays will begin from 9 Zul Hijjah to 12 Zul Hijjah, that is, from Tuesday June 27 to Friday June 30, while Saturday and Sunday will be included as weekend holidays. Also, employees taking a day off before the Eid holidays i.e. Monday will get a full week off.
While today marks the 29th day of Dhul Qidah in the Islamic calendar, scholars and worshippers across the world have gathering for crescent moon sighting to officially announce the beginning of Dhul Hijjah.
KSA's Supreme Council notified that any person who witnesses the crescent moon — either with binoculars or with the naked eye — contact authorities at their nearest agency.
The Saudi Press Agency report stated, “The Supreme Court hopes that whoever has the ability to show interest in this matter, join the committees formed in the regions for this purpose”.
Many Muslim countries including Brunei, Indonesia, and Malaysia have declared Eidul Adha to be observed on Thursday, June 29.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remained largely stable against the US dollar during the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market.
During the intra-day trading on Monday, the local currency moved down by Rs0.06 against the greenback and was being traded at 287.25.
Last week, the embattled rupee remained largely stable and settled at 287.19.
Overall, the Pakistani currency plunged nearly Rs61 in the last couple of months. Since April last year, it is declined a whopping Rs109 against the dollar.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,000 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,330.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Karachi
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Quetta
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Attock
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Multan
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
