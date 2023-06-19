Search

ImmigrationWorld

Saudi Arabia, UAE announce six official holidays for Eidul Adha 2023

Web Desk 06:26 PM | 19 Jun, 2023
Saudi Arabia, UAE announce six official holidays for Eidul Adha 2023

After the Dhul Al Hijjah crescent moon was sighted in the Saudi city of Tumair on Sunday, an official notice for Eidul Adha holidays was issued confirming the dates.

The notice announced that the six days long holidays will start from the Arafat Day in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Arafat Day will fall on Tuesday, June 27, and Eid Al Adha will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 28.

In Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, Eidul Adha holidays will begin from 9 Zul Hijjah to 12 Zul Hijjah, that is, from Tuesday June 27 to Friday June 30, while Saturday and Sunday will be included as weekend holidays. Also, employees taking a day off before the Eid holidays i.e. Monday will get a full week off.

While today marks the 29th day of Dhul Qidah in the Islamic calendar, scholars and worshippers across the world have gathering for crescent moon sighting to officially announce the beginning of Dhul Hijjah.

KSA's Supreme Council notified that any person who witnesses the crescent moon — either with binoculars or with the naked eye — contact authorities at their nearest agency.

The Saudi Press Agency report stated, “The Supreme Court hopes that whoever has the ability to show interest in this matter, join the committees formed in the regions for this purpose”.

Many Muslim countries including Brunei, Indonesia, and Malaysia have declared Eidul Adha to be observed on Thursday, June 29.

Eidul Adha on 28th as Zil Hajj moon sighted in Saudi Arabia

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Game-changer in the making: Shakeel Ahmed Meer proposes cutting-edge electric delivery bike with 500km range for ...

06:42 PM | 19 Jun, 2023

UAE announces long vacation for private employees on Eidul Adha 2023

04:14 PM | 19 Jun, 2023

Eidul Adha on 28th as Zil Hajj moon sighted in Saudi Arabia

07:50 PM | 18 Jun, 2023

Saudi Arabia to host largest Hajj pilgrimage in three years

06:58 PM | 18 Jun, 2023

Pakistani officer Zaheer Ahmed wins US 2023 TIP Report Hero award

05:02 PM | 16 Jun, 2023

Pakistanis can still apply for Hajj 2023 under govt scheme: Here's the procedure and deadline

11:25 PM | 15 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Zil Hajj moon sighted, Eid ul Adha in Pakistan to be celebrated on ...

08:46 PM | 19 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 19th June 2023

09:02 AM | 19 Jun, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Rupee remains stable against dollar despite economic uncertainty

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remained largely stable against the US dollar during the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market.

During the intra-day trading on Monday, the local currency moved down by Rs0.06 against the greenback and was being traded at 287.25.

Last week, the embattled rupee remained largely stable and settled at 287.19.

Overall, the Pakistani currency plunged nearly Rs61 in the last couple of months. Since April last year, it is declined a whopping Rs109 against the dollar.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/19-Jun-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-june-19-2023

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 19, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,000 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,330.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.    

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (19 June 2023)  

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Karachi PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Islamabad PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Peshawar PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Quetta PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Sialkot PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Attock PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Gujranwala PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Jehlum PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Multan PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Bahawalpur PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Gujrat PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Nawabshah PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Chakwal PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Hyderabad PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Nowshehra PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Sargodha PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Faisalabad PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Mirpur PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: