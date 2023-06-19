Saudi Arabia, UAE announce six official holidays for Eidul Adha 2023

After the Dhul Al Hijjah crescent moon was sighted in the Saudi city of Tumair on Sunday, an official notice for Eidul Adha holidays was issued confirming the dates.

The notice announced that the six days long holidays will start from the Arafat Day in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Arafat Day will fall on Tuesday, June 27, and Eid Al Adha will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 28.

In Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, Eidul Adha holidays will begin from 9 Zul Hijjah to 12 Zul Hijjah, that is, from Tuesday June 27 to Friday June 30, while Saturday and Sunday will be included as weekend holidays. Also, employees taking a day off before the Eid holidays i.e. Monday will get a full week off.

While today marks the 29th day of Dhul Qidah in the Islamic calendar, scholars and worshippers across the world have gathering for crescent moon sighting to officially announce the beginning of Dhul Hijjah.

KSA's Supreme Council notified that any person who witnesses the crescent moon — either with binoculars or with the naked eye — contact authorities at their nearest agency.

The Saudi Press Agency report stated, “The Supreme Court hopes that whoever has the ability to show interest in this matter, join the committees formed in the regions for this purpose”.

Many Muslim countries including Brunei, Indonesia, and Malaysia have declared Eidul Adha to be observed on Thursday, June 29.