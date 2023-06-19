Search

Rabya Kulsoom and Faizan Sheikh show off their dance moves to viral song

Maheen Khawaja 06:50 PM | 19 Jun, 2023
Rabya Kulsoom and Faizan Sheikh show off their dance moves to viral song
Source: Instagram

Rabya Kulsoom and Faizan Sheikh, two exceptionally talented siblings, have made a name for themselves as renowned actors in the Pakistani television and film industry. Born to the esteemed veteran actor Parveen Akbar, both have inherited their mother's acting prowess.

Having started their careers in theatre, they have demonstrated their versatility and talent, solidifying their position in the media industry. But their talents don't stop at acting – the duo shares a love for dancing, frequently sharing adorable dance videos with their followers. They even take charge of choreographing their own dance routines.

Recently, the dynamic duo joined the trend of the viral Indian song "Nainonwale Ne" and showcased their dance skills in a captivating video. Their flexible and smooth moves add an extra layer of excitement to the performance, making the video a delightful watch.

Their latest dance video has left fans in awe, appreciating their remarkable moves and showering the actors with love.

Lately, Kulsoom has been garnering immense popularity, particularly for her captivating performance in the hit serials "Fraud" and "Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha" on ARY Digital. With an impressive portfolio of successful shows, Rabya Kulsoom has become a prominent figure in the industry.

Srha Asgar and Rabya Kulsoom's dance video takes internet by storm

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

