Srha Asgar and Rabya Kulsoom's dance video takes internet by storm

Maheen Khawaja 10:30 PM | 8 Jun, 2023
Source: Instagram

The talented duo of Srha Asghar and Rabya Kulsoom has jumped on the bandwagon of the global craze surrounding Raafay Israr's latest hit song "Meri Dunya." The sensational track has been taking the music scene by storm, captivating audiences worldwide with its infectious beats and meaningful lyrics.

The dynamic duo recently shared a video on social media, grooving to the latest song, and we can't help but be mesmerized by their quirky dance routine and flawless coordination.

In the video, they are seen sporting matching black t-shirts and black jeans, exuding a cool and stylish vibe. With their cute expressions and captivating moves, they effortlessly bring the song to life, showcasing their love for dance and their undeniable chemistry as dance partners.

Captioning the video, they playfully challenged their fans, stating, "Vibing on this new banger. Let's see who can do better than us ????". This display of confidence and friendly competition only adds to the charm of their performance, inviting others to join in the fun and showcase their dancing skills.

This is not the first time these talented stars have showcased their amazing dance talents. They frequently share captivating dance videos on social media, which quickly go viral and garner immense appreciation from their fans.

In fact, they have their own YouTube channel, Danceography Srha X Rabya, which boasts an impressive following of 295K subscribers and has accumulated a staggering 48 million views on their captivating dance videos.

Srha Asgar, a stunning TV actress, has rapidly risen to fame in the Pakistani showbiz industry. With her debut in 2015, she has effortlessly portrayed various supporting roles in popular drama serials, leaving a lasting impression with her remarkable acting skills and charming personality.

On the other hand, Rabiya Kulsoom is an exciting new face in the Pakistani entertainment industry, hailing from a family of artists. As the daughter of veteran actress Parveen Akbar, she carries forward the legacy of her talented family. In addition to her television appearances, Rabiya has also showcased her skills in music videos, such as "Pyar Hua" and "Main Kashmir Hoon," further highlighting her versatility and passion for the performing arts.

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

Latest

