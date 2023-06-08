Search

LifestyleViral

Remembering Aamir Liaquat: Celebrities pay condolences on late anchor's first death anniversary

Noor Fatima 11:44 PM | 8 Jun, 2023
Remembering Aamir Liaquat: Celebrities pay condolences on late anchor's first death anniversary

On the first death anniversary of late Pakistani televangelist and anchor, Aamir Liaquat Hussain, millions of his admirers and prominent media figures have expressed their condolences and sorrow. Liaquat has been credited with being one of the most well-known public figures whose intellect knew no bounds.

Liaquat was mostly admired for his engaging Ramadan transmission appearances and shows. Passing away at the age of 50, Liaquat was reportedly dealing with depression and succumbed to cyber bullying brought unto by his third and former wife, Dania Shah. Although Shah and Liaquat separated, the damage had been done. On June 09, 2022, the PTI leader was found dead in his bedroom. 

Saddened and shocked by the demise of the top ranked anchor, his family – primarily his former first wife, Bushra Iqbal, with whom he has two children – continued his legacy and remember him in prayers anytime possible.

Taking to social media platforms, Iqbal shared a video of Liaquat’s former colleagues including Yumna Zaidi, Sajid Hasan, Maya Khan, and Bushra Ansari reminiscing fond memories of them.

On the flip side, Liaquat’s other two former wives, Tuba Anwar and Dania Shah, have yet to reflect on their association with him.

Tuba Anwar gets candid about marriage to Amir Liaquat and public scrutiny

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Winterland - Pakistan's First Indoor Snow Park now in Lahore

07:09 PM | 3 Jun, 2023

Celebrities pray for Jibran Nasir's safe return, show support for Mansha Pasha

06:49 PM | 2 Jun, 2023

Hania Aamir shares "lit" throwback pictures

01:29 AM | 2 Jun, 2023

Raisa Adil takes over as first-ever woman Chairperson of Pakistan Film Censor Board

10:24 PM | 3 Jun, 2023

Hania Aamir slays in black saree

07:43 PM | 31 May, 2023

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan pays tribute to Indian singer Sidhu Moose Wala on his first death anniversary

02:32 PM | 30 May, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Today's gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 9, ...

01:07 AM | 9 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – June 8, 2023

08:45 AM | 8 Jun, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on June 8, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 08, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 300 303
Euro EUR 319 322
UK Pound Sterling GBP 371 375
U.A.E Dirham AED 82.6 83.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 79 79.5
Australian Dollar AUD 202 204
Bahrain Dinar BHD 759.46 767.46
Canadian Dollar CAD 227 230
China Yuan CNY 40.28 40.68
Danish Krone DKK 41.09 41.49
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.4 36.75
Indian Rupee INR 3.46 3.57
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 2.06
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 928.09 937.09
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.94 62.54
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.16 175.16
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.88 26.18
Omani Riyal OMR 742.38 750.38
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.38 79.08
Singapore Dollar SGD 222.5 225
Swedish Korona SEK 26.36 26.65
Swiss Franc CHF 313.87 316.35
Thai Bhat THB 8.21 8.36

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 9, 2023

Gold Rate Today:

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 227,250 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs194,830.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,593 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 208,311.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan: Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
Karachi PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
Islamabad PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
Peshawar PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
Quetta PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
Sialkot PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
Attock PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
Gujranwala PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
Jehlum PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
Multan PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
Bahawalpur PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
Gujrat PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
Nawabshah PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
Chakwal PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
Hyderabad PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
Nowshehra PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
Sargodha PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
Faisalabad PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
Mirpur PKR 227,250 PKR 2125

Daily Pakistan diligently monitors and updates the current gold rates in Pakistan on a daily basis

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: