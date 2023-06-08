Remembering Aamir Liaquat: Celebrities pay condolences on late anchor's first death anniversary

On the first death anniversary of late Pakistani televangelist and anchor, Aamir Liaquat Hussain, millions of his admirers and prominent media figures have expressed their condolences and sorrow. Liaquat has been credited with being one of the most well-known public figures whose intellect knew no bounds.

Liaquat was mostly admired for his engaging Ramadan transmission appearances and shows. Passing away at the age of 50, Liaquat was reportedly dealing with depression and succumbed to cyber bullying brought unto by his third and former wife, Dania Shah. Although Shah and Liaquat separated, the damage had been done. On June 09, 2022, the PTI leader was found dead in his bedroom.

Saddened and shocked by the demise of the top ranked anchor, his family – primarily his former first wife, Bushra Iqbal, with whom he has two children – continued his legacy and remember him in prayers anytime possible.

Taking to social media platforms, Iqbal shared a video of Liaquat’s former colleagues including Yumna Zaidi, Sajid Hasan, Maya Khan, and Bushra Ansari reminiscing fond memories of them.

On the flip side, Liaquat’s other two former wives, Tuba Anwar and Dania Shah, have yet to reflect on their association with him.