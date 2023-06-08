Search

Lifestyle

Merub Ali stuns in latest set of pictures on Instagram

Noor Fatima 11:51 PM | 8 Jun, 2023
Merub Ali stuns in latest set of pictures on Instagram
Source: Merub Ali (Instagram)

Pakistani singer and songwriter Asim Azhar’s darling fiancée, Merub Ali, is the next fashion icon, without a doubt. The starlet, who was propelled into limelight after her engagement to the Tum Tum crooner, proved that she is so much more than a pretty wifey-to-be. Having proven her mettle with an impeccable acting prowess, Ali also surprised social media users with her sartorial choices, on a number of occasions.

Most recently, the 21-year-old diva took to Instagram to share his “fit check.” Safe to say, Ali slayed in the carousel of her sun-kissed pictures.

Donning an modern spin on the Y2K aesthetic, the starlet stunned washed high-waisted jeans paired with a body-hugging brown crop-top, adding an oomph factor, and threw on a white buttoned shirt. Ali’s flushed cheeks and brown short hair complemented the loo even more.

Amassing more than 100k+ likes on Instagram, the rising star is cementing herself among the most prominent faces to dominate the industry in the coming years.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Merub Ali (@meruub)

The power couple announced in late March last year. 

On the work front, Ali has shown her acting prowess in Paristan, Wabaal, and Sinf-e-Aahan so far.

Merub Ali reveals when she plans to tie the knot with Asim Azhar

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

Lifestyle

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan releases latest song for Pak Army

11:48 PM | 8 Jun, 2023

Yashma Gill turns up the heat with pictures bold outfit

07:06 PM | 8 Jun, 2023

Ali Rehman Khan wins hearts with his performance as Guru goes on-air

06:43 PM | 8 Jun, 2023

Who is this man with Hareem Shah in intimate pictures?

02:08 AM | 8 Jun, 2023

Sabeeka Imam's chic Western attire in throwback pictures steals spotlight

01:18 AM | 8 Jun, 2023

Mamya Shajaffar sets temperature soaring with latest reel

06:59 PM | 7 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Today's gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 9, ...

01:07 AM | 9 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – June 8, 2023

08:45 AM | 8 Jun, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on June 8, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 08, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 300 303
Euro EUR 319 322
UK Pound Sterling GBP 371 375
U.A.E Dirham AED 82.6 83.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 79 79.5
Australian Dollar AUD 202 204
Bahrain Dinar BHD 759.46 767.46
Canadian Dollar CAD 227 230
China Yuan CNY 40.28 40.68
Danish Krone DKK 41.09 41.49
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.4 36.75
Indian Rupee INR 3.46 3.57
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 2.06
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 928.09 937.09
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.94 62.54
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.16 175.16
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.88 26.18
Omani Riyal OMR 742.38 750.38
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.38 79.08
Singapore Dollar SGD 222.5 225
Swedish Korona SEK 26.36 26.65
Swiss Franc CHF 313.87 316.35
Thai Bhat THB 8.21 8.36

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 9, 2023

Gold Rate Today:

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 227,250 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs194,830.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,593 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 208,311.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan: Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
Karachi PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
Islamabad PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
Peshawar PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
Quetta PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
Sialkot PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
Attock PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
Gujranwala PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
Jehlum PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
Multan PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
Bahawalpur PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
Gujrat PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
Nawabshah PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
Chakwal PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
Hyderabad PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
Nowshehra PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
Sargodha PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
Faisalabad PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
Mirpur PKR 227,250 PKR 2125

Daily Pakistan diligently monitors and updates the current gold rates in Pakistan on a daily basis

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: