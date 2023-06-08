Merub Ali stuns in latest set of pictures on Instagram

Pakistani singer and songwriter Asim Azhar’s darling fiancée, Merub Ali, is the next fashion icon, without a doubt. The starlet, who was propelled into limelight after her engagement to the Tum Tum crooner, proved that she is so much more than a pretty wifey-to-be. Having proven her mettle with an impeccable acting prowess, Ali also surprised social media users with her sartorial choices, on a number of occasions.
Most recently, the 21-year-old diva took to Instagram to share his “fit check.” Safe to say, Ali slayed in the carousel of her sun-kissed pictures.
Donning an modern spin on the Y2K aesthetic, the starlet stunned washed high-waisted jeans paired with a body-hugging brown crop-top, adding an oomph factor, and threw on a white buttoned shirt. Ali’s flushed cheeks and brown short hair complemented the loo even more.
Amassing more than 100k+ likes on Instagram, the rising star is cementing herself among the most prominent faces to dominate the industry in the coming years.
The power couple announced in late March last year.
On the work front, Ali has shown her acting prowess in Paristan, Wabaal, and Sinf-e-Aahan so far.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 08, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|300
|303
|Euro
|EUR
|319
|322
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|371
|375
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|82.6
|83.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|79
|79.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|202
|204
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|759.46
|767.46
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|227
|230
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.28
|40.68
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.09
|41.49
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.4
|36.75
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.46
|3.57
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|2.06
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|928.09
|937.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.94
|62.54
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.16
|175.16
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.88
|26.18
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|742.38
|750.38
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.38
|79.08
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|222.5
|225
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.36
|26.65
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.87
|316.35
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.21
|8.36
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 227,250 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs194,830.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,593 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 208,311.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Karachi
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Islamabad
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Peshawar
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Quetta
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Sialkot
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Attock
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Gujranwala
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Jehlum
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Multan
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Gujrat
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Nawabshah
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Chakwal
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Hyderabad
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Nowshehra
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Sargodha
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Faisalabad
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
|Mirpur
|PKR 227,250
|PKR 2125
Daily Pakistan diligently monitors and updates the current gold rates in Pakistan on a daily basis
