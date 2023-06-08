Merub Ali stuns in latest set of pictures on Instagram

Pakistani singer and songwriter Asim Azhar’s darling fiancée, Merub Ali, is the next fashion icon, without a doubt. The starlet, who was propelled into limelight after her engagement to the Tum Tum crooner, proved that she is so much more than a pretty wifey-to-be. Having proven her mettle with an impeccable acting prowess, Ali also surprised social media users with her sartorial choices, on a number of occasions.

Most recently, the 21-year-old diva took to Instagram to share his “fit check.” Safe to say, Ali slayed in the carousel of her sun-kissed pictures.

Donning an modern spin on the Y2K aesthetic, the starlet stunned washed high-waisted jeans paired with a body-hugging brown crop-top, adding an oomph factor, and threw on a white buttoned shirt. Ali’s flushed cheeks and brown short hair complemented the loo even more.

Amassing more than 100k+ likes on Instagram, the rising star is cementing herself among the most prominent faces to dominate the industry in the coming years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Merub Ali (@meruub)

The power couple announced in late March last year.

On the work front, Ali has shown her acting prowess in Paristan, Wabaal, and Sinf-e-Aahan so far.