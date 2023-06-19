Game-changer in the making: Shakeel Ahmed Meer proposes cutting-edge electric delivery bike with 500km range for UAE

DUBAI – British businessman Shakeel Ahmed Meer has unveiled an ambitious proposal to introduce a revolutionary electric delivery bike in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The proposed bike aims to transform the last-mile delivery industry with its cutting-edge features and sustainable design.

Meer's vision for the electric delivery bike includes an impressive 500km range, making it a game-changer for efficient and environmentally friendly deliveries suited to the Middle Eastern market.

The bike is set to incorporate advanced safety features, such as integrated GPS and navigation systems, ensuring seamless route planning and tracking for improved delivery efficiency and rider safety.

The proposal outlines the plan to establish a production facility with a capacity of 3,000 bikes per month, backed by an initial investment of $20 million. The project anticipates an estimated turnover of $50 million within a span of six months, once the bike is launched.

Shakeel Ahmed Meer said: “The potential market for electric delivery bikes in the UAE is significant, with approximately 15,000 existing delivery motorbikes and a growing demand for over 150,000 high-end, high-mileage electric bikes. Furthermore, the project envisions addressing the demand in the UK, Europe, the US, and Africa, with potential requirements exceeding 250,000 bikes in these regions.”

Shakeel Ahmed Meer added: “The proposal represents an exciting opportunity for investors to join a transformative venture with substantial global potential. The vision extends beyond the UAE, with plans to expand production to Saudi Arabia and the Mena region, aiming for a capacity of up to 10,000 bikes and an annual turnover of approximately $150 million. While the bike is yet to be launched in UAE, the proposal sets the stage for a game-changing innovation in the last-mile delivery industry. The vision for the electric delivery bike showcases our commitment to sustainable solutions and his drive to revolutionize business practices.”

The project's success hinges on attracting investors who share the vision and recognize the enormous market opportunities presented by the proposed electric delivery bike. As the proposal moves forward, Meer aims to secure the necessary support to turn his vision into reality, paving the way for a future of efficient and eco-friendly last-mile deliveries in the UAE and beyond.

Shakeel Ahmed Meer said the work has already begun on the project and it has generated a lot of interest.