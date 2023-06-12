Search

Business

United unveils ‘cheapest’ 150cc motorbike in Pakistan

04:28 PM | 12 Jun, 2023
United unveils ‘cheapest’ 150cc motorbike in Pakistan
Source: United Autos/website

LAHORE – United Autos, the Lahore-based motorcycle manufacturer, has launched the new models with engine capacity of 150cc at an affordable price.

The US150cc was first made the waves when it was displayed at a premier auto show held at the Lahore Expo Centre. The company has announced its price as Rs270,000. 

The pricing makes it the most affordable 150cc bike available in the country, as other companies’ bikes with same engine capacity are above Rs400,000. 

The motorcycle originates from China, but it has a striking resemblance to its rival, Honda. With five-speed transmission, it has front disk brake as it is available in Suzuki’s 150cc variant.

