Honda CG 125 new price update in Pakistan 2023

Honda CG125 remained the undisputed King of Pakistan’s roads; the bike is a trusted name in the local market as people preferred the bike for daily commutes, despite its price soaring up several times.
Automakers in Pakistan started reducing vehicle prices, with KIA, and MG leading among companies who are planning to pass on relief to Pakistanis as prices of cars, and bikes skyrocketed in recent times.
It was reported that Atlas Honda slashed its bike prices after rupee's appreciation. Unverified reports claimed that price of the Honda CG125 Gold variant was slashed by a staggering Rs38,500, and the Honda 125 regular model price came down by Rs33,500.
Despite the reports shared by online portals of mainstream news channels, Atlas Honda dismissed the reports about revised rates.
Pakistan's largest bike manufacturer Atlas Honda also shared a new list of prices for the Honda CD70, and other models. As per the latest list, the Honda CG 125 is available at a price of Rs234,900 while the Gold/Self-start edition costs 282,900.
Earlier this year, Honda introduced new model of the CG 125 model but it's again only a new sticker of the fuel tank and side covers.
To satisfy buyers, Atlas Honda claimed increasing compression ratio, up-gradation of carburetor design with better airflow, improvising pistons, refreshing crank-shaft assembly, and redesigning the head and cylinder in the Honda 125 2024 model.
