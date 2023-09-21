Search

Pakistan

Honda CG 125S 2024 Golden Edition price hiked in Pakistan

Web Desk
05:47 PM | 21 Sep, 2023
onda CG 125S 2024 Golden Edition price hiked

LAHORE – Atlas Honda, the Japanese auto giant, has recently rolled out new 2024 model Honda CG 125, claiming 77 improvements in the latest model. 

Despite the company’s claim of 77 improvement, apparently, it's again only a new sticker of the fuel tank and side covers.

Honda 125S 2024 Golden Edition

The auto-giant this time also came up with Honda CG 125S Gold Edition that stands different from base red and black colors. The glittery appearance gives it a distinctive look that makes the ride an eye candy.

The overall design of the CG 125 Special Edition is to some extent diverse from the base variant while it also costs more than the base version.

Honda 125S 2024 Gold Edition Price in pakistan

The company had launched Honda 125S 2024 Gold Edition with initial price tag of Rs282,900. However, the official website now shows the price as Rs292,900, Rs10,000 higher than the previous cost. 

Honda 125S 2024 Golden Edition Specifications 

Honda CG 125 latest price in September 2023

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

06:23 PM | 21 Sep, 2023

Pakistan announces public holiday on September 29

03:26 PM | 21 Sep, 2023

General elections in Pakistan to be held in Jan 2024, says ECP

01:04 PM | 21 Sep, 2023

Pakistan takes up child abuse issue at UN conference

03:45 PM | 20 Sep, 2023

Pakistan foils bid to smuggle heroin concealed in ihram

03:23 PM | 20 Sep, 2023

UAE bans fresh meat import from Pakistan by sea

03:02 PM | 20 Sep, 2023

Rate of return on Naya Pakistan Certificates increased (Check latest ...

Advertisement

Latest

06:23 PM | 21 Sep, 2023

Pakistan announces public holiday on September 29

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 21 Sep, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 21 September, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on Sept 21, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 21, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 293 293
Euro EUR 320 323
UK Pound Sterling GBP 373.5 377
U.A.E Dirham AED 81.5 82.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 78.7 79.5
Australian Dollar AUD 198 200
Bahrain Dinar BHD 789.66 797.66
Canadian Dollar CAD 220 222.2
China Yuan CNY 40.87 41.27
Danish Krone DKK 42.6 43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 37.93 38.28
Indian Rupee INR 3.57 3.68
Japanese Yen JPY 1.92 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 961.3 970.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.21 63.81
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.71 177.71
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.87 28.17
Omani Riyal OMR 771.25 779.25
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 81.57 82.27
Singapore Dollar SGD 217 219
Swedish Korona SEK 26.62 26.92
Swiss Franc CHF 331.2 333.7
Thai Bhat THB 8.31 8.46

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – September 21, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 217,900 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,820.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,324 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs199,832.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 21 September 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Karachi PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Islamabad PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Peshawar PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Quetta PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Sialkot PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Attock PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Gujranwala PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Jehlum PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Multan PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Bahawalpur PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Gujrat PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Nawabshah PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Chakwal PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Hyderabad PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Nowshehra PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Sargodha PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Faisalabad PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560
Mirpur PKR 217,900 PKR 2,560

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Who is Jamal Shah, caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: