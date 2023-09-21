LAHORE – Atlas Honda, the Japanese auto giant, has recently rolled out new 2024 model Honda CG 125, claiming 77 improvements in the latest model.

Despite the company’s claim of 77 improvement, apparently, it's again only a new sticker of the fuel tank and side covers.

Honda 125S 2024 Golden Edition

The auto-giant this time also came up with Honda CG 125S Gold Edition that stands different from base red and black colors. The glittery appearance gives it a distinctive look that makes the ride an eye candy.

The overall design of the CG 125 Special Edition is to some extent diverse from the base variant while it also costs more than the base version.

Honda 125S 2024 Gold Edition Price in pakistan

The company had launched Honda 125S 2024 Gold Edition with initial price tag of Rs282,900. However, the official website now shows the price as Rs292,900, Rs10,000 higher than the previous cost.

Honda 125S 2024 Golden Edition Specifications