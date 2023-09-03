Honda CG 125 latest price in September 2023

Honda classic bike CG 125 remained most selling unit of Japanese auto-giant. The bike known for sturdy construction and good resale value, still ruled the streets and is widely used by commuters, with its robust engine and solid build quality, easy maintenance making it the preferred choice for people.

The two wheeler was first rolled out in the year 1992 in Pakistan to compete, the four-stroke two-wheeler and has undergone several facelifts.

Honda CG 125 Price in Pakistan

As of September 2023, the Honda CG 125 latest price in Pakistan stands at Rs234,900.

Models Price Honda CG 125 (Standard Model) Rs234,900 Honda CG 125 (Special Edition) Rs282,900

Honda CG 125 Specs

It has a four-speed Constant Mesh transmission and comes with Multiple Wet Clutch Plates that enhance its performance and durability.

With 9.2 litres petrol capacity, it has impressive mileage while it has dry weight of 100kg.

The company increased the motorbike prices for several times due to shortage of parts after the government imposed restrictions on import.

Honda CG 125 Fuel Average

Honda CG 125 2023 offers around 35-40Km/Litre.

Honda CG 125 Colors

Honda CG 125 comes in two colors, Elegant black and Bright red.