Honda CG 125 latest price in September 2023

Honda classic bike CG 125 remained most selling unit of Japanese auto-giant. The bike known for sturdy construction and good resale value, still ruled the streets and is widely used by commuters, with its robust engine and solid build quality, easy maintenance making it the preferred choice for people.
The two wheeler was first rolled out in the year 1992 in Pakistan to compete, the four-stroke two-wheeler and has undergone several facelifts.
As of September 2023, the Honda CG 125 latest price in Pakistan stands at Rs234,900.
|Models
|Price
|Honda CG 125 (Standard Model)
|Rs234,900
|Honda CG 125 (Special Edition)
|Rs282,900
It has a four-speed Constant Mesh transmission and comes with Multiple Wet Clutch Plates that enhance its performance and durability.
With 9.2 litres petrol capacity, it has impressive mileage while it has dry weight of 100kg.
The company increased the motorbike prices for several times due to shortage of parts after the government imposed restrictions on import.
Honda CG 125 Fuel Average
Honda CG 125 2023 offers around 35-40Km/Litre.
Honda CG 125 Colors
Honda CG 125 comes in two colors, Elegant black and Bright red.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 3, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|329.9
|332.65
|Euro
|EUR
|354
|357
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|410
|415
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|89.6
|90.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|87.25
|88
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|207.9
|210.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|810.37
|818.37
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|236.6
|239
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.86
|42.26
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|44.67
|45.07
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|38.83
|39.19
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.69
|3.8
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.36
|2.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|989.38
|998.38
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.66
|66.26
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|182.22
|184.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.83
|29.13
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|791.47
|799.47
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|83.71
|84.41
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|237
|240
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.16
|28.46
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|347.31
|349.81
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.71
|8.86
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 242,600 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs207,990.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs190,656 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 222,382.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,799
|Karachi
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,799
|Islamabad
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,799
|Peshawar
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,799
|Quetta
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,799
|Sialkot
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,799
|Attock
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,799
|Gujranwala
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,799
|Jehlum
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,799
|Multan
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,799
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,799
|Gujrat
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,799
|Nawabshah
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,799
|Chakwal
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,799
|Hyderabad
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,799
|Nowshehra
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,799
|Sargodha
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,799
|Faisalabad
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,799
|Mirpur
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,799
