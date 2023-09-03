Pakistan starts online booking system for issuance of passports

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has kicked off the issuance of passports, and citizens can have basic travel document ready without visiting the passport office.

As Pakistanis can now request passports to be issued with just a click of a button, DG Passport and Immigration has announced an online appointment scheduling system for people seeking new e-passports.

DG Passport and Immigration Mustafa Jamal issued new directives for zonal passport offices, implementing an online appointment booking system.

Under the new system, people will be notified about the appointment via SMS service.

The development comes after nationwide issuance of an e-passport facility at passport offices under the latest bid to digitise the whole process.

e-passport fee structure 2023

As far as the fee for different categories is concerned, the department has notified that 36-page e-passport cost for 5-year validity is Rs. 9,000 and 12,000 for normal and urgent delivery respectively.

Moreover, the normal fee for a 72-page e-passport has been fixed at Rs16,500 while the fee for an urgent 72-page e-passport has been fixed at Rs 27,000.

On the other hand, the normal fee for a 10-year passport containing 36 pages is fixed at Rs13,500 while vthe urgent fee for a 10-year passport containing 36 pages is Rs 22500.

Meanwhile, the normal fee for a 72-page ten-year valid passport is Rs 24,750 while the fee for an urgent 72-page ten-year valid passport is Rs 40,500. The authority has also confirmed that the passport fee for machine-readable passports would remain the same as before.

For a machine-readable passport (36 pages), the fee for 05 years of validity is Rs 3,000 and Rs 5,000 for normal and urgent delivery respectively.