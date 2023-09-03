Switzerland rolls out scholarships for Pakistani students; Here's how to apply

ISLAMABAD - The Government of Switzerland in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission (HEC) has announced an “Excellence Scholarship Programme” for Pakistani students for the upcoming academic year 2024-25.
Higher Education Commission (HEC) local chapter sources told APP that one-year post-masters research, three-year post-masters, PhD, and one-year Post-Doctoral Programmes (PDP) have been announced for the aspiring candidates.
The last date for submission of applications with the Swiss embassy is September 30. More details are available on the official website, the HEC local sources told APP.
The main purpose of the Swiss Government Excellence Scholarships is to create educational opportunities for foreign researchers completing a master’s or Ph.D degree.
Scholarship recipients will be selected under the supervision of the Federal Commission for Scholarships for Foreign Students.
Last date for application submission is September 20, 2023, and additional details are available on the official website.
For information on the Swiss Government Excellence Scholarships, send an email to islamabad.scholarships@eda.admin.ch
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 3, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|329.9
|332.65
|Euro
|EUR
|354
|357
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|410
|415
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|89.6
|90.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|87.25
|88
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|207.9
|210.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|810.37
|818.37
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|236.6
|239
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.86
|42.26
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|44.67
|45.07
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|38.83
|39.19
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.69
|3.8
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.36
|2.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|989.38
|998.38
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.66
|66.26
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|182.22
|184.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.83
|29.13
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|791.47
|799.47
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|83.71
|84.41
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|237
|240
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.16
|28.46
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|347.31
|349.81
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.71
|8.86
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 242,600 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs207,990.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs190,656 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 222,382.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,799
|Karachi
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,799
|Islamabad
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,799
|Peshawar
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,799
|Quetta
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,799
|Sialkot
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,799
|Attock
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,799
|Gujranwala
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,799
|Jehlum
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,799
|Multan
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,799
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,799
|Gujrat
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,799
|Nawabshah
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,799
|Chakwal
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,799
|Hyderabad
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,799
|Nowshehra
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,799
|Sargodha
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,799
|Faisalabad
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,799
|Mirpur
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,799
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.