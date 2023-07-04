Search

Pakistan

Germany announces fully funded scholarship for Pakistani students (Here's how to apply)

4 Jul, 2023
ISLAMABAD – Germany has announced fully funded scholarships for Pakistani students for 2023-24 under the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD) program, which offers stipend up to 100 Euros for international students.

The scholarship under the DAAD initiative aims to provide opportunities to eligible students to get bachelor’s, master’s, and other degrees at the leading universities in the European nation.

Eligibility Criteria

  • Academic Credentials
  • Work Experience and Internship Completion Certificates
  • Language Proficiency Records
  • Achievement Certificates

Benefits

  • Monthly Stipend and Insurance Coverage
  • Travel Sponsorship and Settlement Funding Allowance
  • Housing Rental and Support for Dependent Partners

Here’s how to apply

You can fill out the form and submit it.

https://www2.daad.de/medien/deutschland/stipendien/formulare/antragsformular.pdf

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

