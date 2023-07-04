Search

Electricity price goes up by Rs1.25 per unit

12:41 PM | 4 Jul, 2023
Electricity price goes up by Rs1.25 per unit
ISLAMABAD – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Tuesday announced Rs1.25 per unit increase on the account of fuel charges adjustment for last quarter (April-June) of the fiscal year 2022-23.

The regulatory body issued the verdict reserved on May 24 on petitions filed by the power distribution companies (DISCOs).

The electricity consumers will pay the additional amount on the bills for the month of July, August and September. This hike in power tariff under the head FCA will not be applicable to lifeline consumers while power distribution companies (DISCOs) will reflect the increase in power price separately in consumers’ bills in next three months. 

Separately, the federal government is likely to increase the electricity tariff by Rs3.50 per unit under recently agreed loan deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Reports said the federal government will take a final decision about whether the power tariff will be increased in one-go or in phases. The consumers will face an additional burden of Rs100 billion if the per unit price is increased by one rupee.

