SCO Moot: Pakistani PM calls on world to fight terrorism without diplomatic point scoring

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif attends the 23rd meeting of SCO Council of Heads of State which is being held in a video conference format.

Speaking virtually, PM Sharif said terrorism should be condemned in clear and unambiguous terms, as he stressed avoiding diplomatic point-scoring on terrorism. He called current times a very critical stage, where key developments were taking place.

He maintained that SCO got importance as a beacon of stability, security, peace and progress, saying the body’s fundamental values and spirit are more relevant now than ever before.

Prime Minister said monster of terrorism and extremism, which is committed by individuals , societies or even countries must be deal heavy-handed, saying nobody could justify the killing of innocent people regardless of the cause or pretext.

PM further shares his views on oppression of religious minorities, saying it should never be demonised for political agendas.

He also reiterated sacrifice made by South Asian nation in fighting terrorism, calling it parallel, and further added that menace continues to plague region and remains a key challenge for peace and stability.

The premier was of view that peace should reinstate ultra nationalism and xenophobic ideologies, especially Islamophobia.

Pakistani PM and other heads of state will share views on regional security and economic cooperation, among other key issues.

At least 8 members including Pakistan, China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan are permanent member of SCO while Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran and Mongolia are observer stetes. This year, the SCO CHS will also welcome Iran as a new member of the organization.

Last month, Indian PM Narendra Modi invited PM Shehbaz to attend the SCO-CHS in his capacity as Chair of the SCO. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's participation in the CHS illustrates the importance that Pakistan attaches to the SCO as an important forum for regional security and prosperity.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend the summit, and will share key issues like terrorism, regional security and prosperity.

The member states are slated to discuss security situation in war torn Afghanistan, Ukraine crisis and strategies to strengthen ties between SCO nations, other than economic connectivity and trade.