SCO Moot: Pakistani PM calls on world to fight terrorism without diplomatic point scoring

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif attends the 23rd meeting of SCO Council of Heads of State which is being held in a video conference format.
Speaking virtually, PM Sharif said terrorism should be condemned in clear and unambiguous terms, as he stressed avoiding diplomatic point-scoring on terrorism. He called current times a very critical stage, where key developments were taking place.
He maintained that SCO got importance as a beacon of stability, security, peace and progress, saying the body’s fundamental values and spirit are more relevant now than ever before.
Prime Minister said monster of terrorism and extremism, which is committed by individuals , societies or even countries must be deal heavy-handed, saying nobody could justify the killing of innocent people regardless of the cause or pretext.
PM further shares his views on oppression of religious minorities, saying it should never be demonised for political agendas.
He also reiterated sacrifice made by South Asian nation in fighting terrorism, calling it parallel, and further added that menace continues to plague region and remains a key challenge for peace and stability.
The premier was of view that peace should reinstate ultra nationalism and xenophobic ideologies, especially Islamophobia.
Pakistani PM and other heads of state will share views on regional security and economic cooperation, among other key issues.
At least 8 members including Pakistan, China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan are permanent member of SCO while Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran and Mongolia are observer stetes. This year, the SCO CHS will also welcome Iran as a new member of the organization.
Last month, Indian PM Narendra Modi invited PM Shehbaz to attend the SCO-CHS in his capacity as Chair of the SCO. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's participation in the CHS illustrates the importance that Pakistan attaches to the SCO as an important forum for regional security and prosperity.
Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend the summit, and will share key issues like terrorism, regional security and prosperity.
The member states are slated to discuss security situation in war torn Afghanistan, Ukraine crisis and strategies to strengthen ties between SCO nations, other than economic connectivity and trade.
KARACHI – In line with expectations, the Pakistani rupee gained momentum on the first working day of the week as the crisis-hit country secured the International Monetary Fund (IMF) lifeline during the Eid holidays.
During the intra-day trading, the local currency moved up by Rs11.5 against the greenback and was being quoted at around Rs274 in Interbank.
On Monday, rupee climbed by Rs5 against the greenback and was being quoted at Rs285 in the open market while the stock market showed a bullish trend in light of the staff-level agreement finally being signed with the International Monetary Fund.
Signs of recovery in economic indicators started to appear as the country clinched much-needed funds from multilateral lender.
More to follow…
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 204,600 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs175,410.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Karachi
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Islamabad
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Peshawar
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Quetta
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Sialkot
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Attock
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Gujranwala
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Jehlum
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Multan
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Gujrat
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Nawabshah
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Chakwal
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Hyderabad
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Nowshehra
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Sargodha
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Faisalabad
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Mirpur
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
