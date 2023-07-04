Court puts stay order on filming, release of Shoaib Akhtar’s biopic ‘Rawalpindi Express’

LAHORE – Pakistan cricket legend Shoaib Akhtar is involved in legal tussle with the creators of his biopic ‘Rawalpindi Express’, and in recent development, the former pacer secures court order against the filming and release of the project.
Months after distancing himself from his so called dream project, Akhtar revoked all rights to his life’s story.
In a recent social media post, the 47-year-old said he has obtained stay order against makers of his biopic, and the court orders restricts filming and release of the project until the final decision of case. “Alhamdolillah, I have secured a stay order against the filming and release of the supposed biopic being made on my life by a certain group of people,” the cricket commentator said.
The former speedster also cautioned that any person involved in the project should be aware of the illegality of their actions and the potential reputational loss they may face.
Important announcement. Stay order secured against supposed biopic on my life. Details attached. pic.twitter.com/Ybo1MNuMZu— Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) July 3, 2023
The recent development comes as fastest bowlers in cricket history takes legal route against the producer, and director of the project, who were reportedly threatening and persisting in the production of the film, despite the end of project.
Earlier, the ex-star cricketer stated that the producers of his biopic violated an agreement by not seeking approval on the script or key actors which infuriated Akhtar who practically had no say in narrating his own story.
Directed and produced by Dubai-based filmmaker, Faraz Qaiser, the project would have documented the rise to fame of one of the fastest bowlers in the history of cricket.
