Chief Justice of Pakistan gets a raise of over Rs200,000 in monthly salary

ISLAMABAD – Interim President Sadiq Sanjrani on Tuesday notified an increase in salaries of judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The order titled "Salary of Judges of the Supreme Court Order, 2023" shows the monthly salary of the Chief Justice of Pakistan has been increased to Rs1,229,189.

Furthermore, the salary of other judges of top court will be Rs1,161,163 per month each.

"In exercise of the powers conferred ... There shall be paid to the Chief Justice of Pakistan a salary of Rs.1,229,189 per mensem and to every other Judge of the Supreme Court a salary of Rs.1,161,163 per month," the notification read.

Furthermore, it stated that the hike in salaries would come into effect immediately, adding: "The Salary of Judges of the Supreme Court Order, 2022 (PO No. 1 of 2022), is hereby repealed".

Previously, the chief justice of Pakistan was drawing Rs1,024,324, while other judges were receiving Rs9,67,636 per month.