Punjab govt to take monthly house tax from 16 tehsils

LAHORE – A monthly housing tax of Rs. 695 per household across 16 tehsils has been implemented by the Punjab government. With this fee, the region's urgent requirements for waste management, sanitation, and water supply will be met.

This tax, which affects almost 2000 villages in Punjab including, Khushab, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Sargodha, Chakwal, Pakpattan, Chiniot, Jhang, Rajanpur, Rahim Yar Khan, DG Khan, Lodhran, Bahawalpur, Muzaffargarh, and Multan.

The caretaker administration has given municipal business control over waste management and water supply.

The success of these efforts depends critically on the tax revenue collected, as this cooperation intends to provide residents with effective and dependable services.