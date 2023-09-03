Muhammad Khan Bhatti, close aide of Pervaiz Elahi, arrested again in corruption case

ISLAMABAD – Former Punjab chief minister and PTI leader Pervaiz Elahi’s principal secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti has been arrested in a graft case.

The country’s top anti-graft authority National Accountability Bureau (NAB) detained former chief minister’s principal secretary for embezzlement of funds in development projects.

Bhatti will be produced in Lahore Court on tomorrow for remand.

This is not the first arrest of a controversial civil servant, and he faced several arrests in recent times.

He has been accused of taking more than Rs460 million as bribe from officials of the Punjab Highway Department.

Bhatti was also roped in an audio clip of an alleged telephone conversation between Pervaiz Elahi and a lawyer in which PTI president is purportedly talking about fixing Bhatti's case before a sitting apex court judge.

The former principal secretary to then CM is reportedly a relative of PML-Q MPA Sajid Bhatti, and holds a huge fortune.

He joined civil services in 1988, and remained appointed at different posts including Deputy Secretary, Additional Secretary & Special Secretary.