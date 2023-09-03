British-Pakistani TikToker Mahek Bukhari, mother jailed for life for double murder

LONDON – A British court gave the TikTok celebrity Mahek Bukhari and her mother Ansareen Bukhari a life sentence for the double murder of two men in a planned deadly collision in Leicestershire.

The 24-year-old Ms. Mahek was given a life sentence with a minimum of 31 years and 8 months in jail. Her mother, Ms. Ansareen, was sentenced to life in prison with a mandatory minimum of 26 years, 9 months.

Saqib Hussain and Hashim Ijazuddin, both 21 years old, died in the collision that occurred last year close to Leicester.

According to investigations, Mr. Hussain and Ms. Ansareen have been dating for three years. Mr. Hussain threatened to disclose Ansareen Bukhari's films and reveal the connection to her husband after she sought to cease the romance.

It was arranged for Mr. Hussain to meet with Ms. Ansreen and her daughter after Ms. Ansreen offered to reimburse Mr. Hussain for money he had spent throughout the relationship.

Six other persons joined Ms. Ansareen and Mahek Bukhari at the prearranged meet-up at a Tesco parking lot in Hamilton, Leicester. Then, while being driven by his buddy Mr. Ijazuddin, Mr. Hussain arrived at the parking lot in his automobile.

Mr. Hussain's automobile was split in two by the impact of the crash, and its engine separated from the body.

According to police, both individuals died instantly from various injuries before the fire started.