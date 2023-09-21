X may start charging all users a monthly fee: Elon Musk

Elon Musk has said that X, previously known as Twitter, is thinking of charging all users to access the platform.The owner of X asserted that establishing a paywall around the company would deter the bots, or automated accounts, which have grown to be Musk's major annoyance.
The CEO of Tesla and richest man in the world stated that X might start charging its user base while speaking in a meeting with Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister.
Twitter now only charges users for its subscription service X Premium, which includes benefits like a verified account checkmark and costs £11 in the UK and $11 in the US for iPhones.
Musk stated that a tiny monthly fee would soon be required to use the system.
Musk noted that setting up bots only costs "a fraction of a penny" and that increasing the cost of an account to "a few dollars or something" may deter users from using the software.
He said, "every time a bot creator wanted to make another bot, they would need another new payment method."
Musk, who is known for making unexpected announcements, did not indicate whether X will unquestionably move forward with a charging scheme.
