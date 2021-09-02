Instagram down for millions of users

Photo and video-sharing app Instagram is down with thousands of users across the globe, are unable to access it.

“Sorry, something went wrong. We're working on it and we'll get it fixed as soon as we can,” the message appears when one opens the app on the desktop.

According to Downdetector, thousands of Instagram users are experiencing issues with the app. Around 47% of Instagram users are not able to use the app properly, 27% are facing issues with the web version of the app and 26% are witnessing server connection issues.

Instagram's outage was widespread and affected several services on the platform. According to a few Instagram users, who took to Twitter and Downdetector's forum to report problems, the feed was not getting refreshed, the DMs were not working, and profiles were making an error when someone was trying to access them. Initially, people thought there was some issue with their internet connection, but people began to report issues in no time. Some even tried deleting and reinstalling the Instagram app but nothing worked because the problem was probably server-side.