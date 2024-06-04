ChatGPT is down again due to a 'big issue'

Hours after ChatGPT recovered from what OpenAI described as a "major outage", the chatbot ran into issues again.
As the outage hit millions of users worldwide, OpenAI stated that it's "unavailable for some users".
Reports of ChatGPT issues first started at around 2.30am ET / 7.30am BDT / 4.30pm AEST on June 4. OpenAI acknowledged that there was a big issue. The company's status page reported for several hours that its AI sidekick was unavailable.
OpenAI then pushed out a fix at around 7.30am ET / 12.30pm BST / 4.30pm AEST, with the service's status returning to a healthier "all systems operational". But it seems the fix hasn't completely done the job, with many users on social media complaining that they can't access the service – and OpenAI confirming that there again issues.
OpenAI hasn't yet commented on exactly what's causing ChatGPT's biggest outage of 2024.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 4, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.35 for selling.
Euro stands at 299.5 for buying and 302.5 for selling while British Pound rate is 351.5 for buying, and 354.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|280.35
|Euro
|EUR
|299.5
|302.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|351.5
|354.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|185
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.45
|748.45
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.45
|38.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.39
|40.79
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.64
|913.64
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.18
|59.78
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.04
|173.04
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.34
|26.64
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.28
|731.28
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.13
|26.43
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.46
|310.96
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
