Facebook meets PTA to discuss social media rules
LAHORE - A delegation from Facebook on Monday held a virtual meeting with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to discuss the Citizens Protection (Against Online Harm) Rules 2020.
The proposed recommendations as part of an ongoing consultation process also came under discussions, says a press release issued here on Wednesday.
In the meeting, Facebook representatives highlighted that the rules should: strive for greater transparency on content restricted in Pakistan; preserve citizens’ right to freedom of expression as guaranteed under Pakistan's Constitution; incorporate due process requirements; and develop an independent oversight mechanism as required by PECA.
