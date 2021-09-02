Former Balochistan CM Attaullah Mengal passes away at 92

KARACHI – Former chief minister of Balochistan and founder of Balochistan National Party, Ataullah Mengal, has passed away in Karachi, confirmed his family on Thursday.

He was admitted to a hospital in Sindh’s capital a week ago after his health condition deteriorated due to illness not described by his family.

The deceased is the father of Sardar Akhtar Mengal, who is currently serving as the member of the National Assembly.

Attaullah Bengal was born in 1929 in Wadh, and became the first Chief Minister of Balochistan during Zulfikar Ali Bhutto's premiership from 1 May 1972 to 13 February 1973.