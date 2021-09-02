Pakistan Navy inducts first long-range Maritime Patrol aircraft

KARACHI – Pakistan Navy has inducted its first modern Long Range Maritime Patrol twin engine jet aircraft.

The induction ceremony was held in Karachi on Thursday. Chief of the Naval Staff Amjad Khan Niazi was chief guest on the occasion attended by various serving and retired PNS officers, sailors and others.

The aircraft is a variant of Brazilian built state of the art Embraer Jet aircraft globally utilized in air operations. Two more aircraft of the series have also been contracted by Pakistan Navy. These aircraft will be equipped with latest weapons and sensors to undertake Maritime Air Operations.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief of the Naval Staff Amjad Khan Niazi commended the remarkable transition of the Pakistan Navy Air Arm from prop to jet age of Long Range Maritime Patrol Operations.

He reassured the nation that Pakistan Navy is fully cognizant of prevailing challenges and is committed to upgrade its combat inventory to generate swift response. He also highlighted that Pakistan Navy is effectively contributing towards Government's policy of promoting peace and stability in the region as a responsible maritime nation.

He further underscored that Pakistan Navy is committed to safeguarding its seafronts while ensuring conducive maritime environment in the region.

Earlier, during his welcome address, Commander Pakistan Fleet Rear Admiral Naveed Ashraf highlighted capabilities of the new aircraft and expressed hope that the addition of this potent aircraft will enhance PN capabilities to protect the Maritime interests of Pakistan.

Later, Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad khan Niazi handed over aircraft documents to the Commanding Officer of the concerned squadron.