PTI dissolves organisational structure after embarrassing defeat in KP LG polls

ISLAMABAD – The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday dissolved all of its organisations in a major move of restructuring following a major setback in the first phase of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa local government elections.

This was announced by Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry during a press conference in Islamabad, adding that the decision was taken in a meeting of the party's senior chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that the premier expressed anger over the poor performance of the party in the LG polls, adding that the PTI was still the biggest party in village councils’ elections.

Talking about the distribution of tickets on the basis of nepotism, he said that the candidates should be picked on merit. He added that there will be no difference between the PTI and PMLN and PPP if merit is not maintained in the distribution of tickets.

The information minister said that a new 21-member committee had been formed to chalk out a new strategy for the second phase of LG polls in KPK.