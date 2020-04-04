foodpanda Pakistan provides monetary assistance to their heroes during lockdown

These are unprecedented times for the whole nation but some people are struggling more than others. With Sindh being on lockdown for weeks now, many lives have been drastically affected especially those of our daily earners who struggle to make ends meet. The closure of businesses, marketplaces, restaurants, and delivery services including foodpanda has disrupted routine operations causing economic activity to slow down.

During this crucial time, when everyone is practicing social distancing and surrounded by uncertainty, there are some brands and entities that have really come together and are stepping up to help their own. One of them being foodpanda Pakistan, the largest online food delivery platform that has taken multiple immediate measures for the delivery heroes to ensure their livelihoods stay intact. The biggest struggle daily wagers are currently facing is financial instability as many businesses have shut down, but foodpanda’s initiative to provide monetary assistance to their heroes during these testing times is surely commendable. Ever since the spread of the pandemic, all foodpanda heroes were properly trained and instructed to follow proper health and safety protocols.

All necessary precautions were taken into consideration to ensure the safety of not only delivery heroes but also customers and vendors. Some of their efforts included the distribution of hand sanitizers, mandatory temperature checks daily and installation of washbasins outside restaurants and rider hubs. As per the guidelines, no foodpanda hero was able to start their shift until they confirmed that the body temperature is below 37.5 degrees Celsius. In addition, the foodpanda app also introduced new features allowing customers to purchase a foodpanda Hygiene Kit and the option to choose Contact Less Deliveries thus minimizing physical contact.

In the current situation, foodpanda is prioritizing the financial stability and health of their heroes by providing them financial support in more ways than one. By doing so, they have shown that foodpanda cares for their own by lessening the burden of many heroes and giving their families hope for a brighter and secure future. Pakistan’s largest online food delivery platform strongly encourages everyone to stay at home and deliver on their promise of safe and secure deliveries of food, groceries, medicines and much more when the lockdown is uplifted.