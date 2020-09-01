Pakistan devising strict safety guidelines to reopen schools
Web Desk
10:18 AM | 1 Sep, 2020
Pakistan devising strict safety guidelines to reopen schools
Share

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood Monday said that the authorities have been devising strict guidelines for reopening of schools and universities as soon as possible.

The minister said that the final decision regarding the resumption of academic sessions will be taken in a session scheduled on September 7.

He said that the government was aware of the academic loss of the students, but health of children was their top priority.

The minister added that the government will take strict action against those schools found violating the government’s order for a 20 percent discount in tuition fees.

The educators lost their jobs will be restored after the reopening of schools, he said.

Shafqat Mahmood said that the decision for promoting students had been taken in view of halting exams due to coronavirus.

More From This Category
PM Imran orders release of sick, older female ...
03:05 PM | 3 Sep, 2020
Facebook introduces new tool for Pakistan to ...
03:03 PM | 3 Sep, 2020
Laser light targets Int’l flight before landing ...
01:49 PM | 3 Sep, 2020
Plot allotment case: AC issues non-bailable ...
01:07 PM | 3 Sep, 2020
Pakistan strongly denounces blasphemous ...
11:38 AM | 3 Sep, 2020
PM Imran summons meeting of senators to discuss ...
11:05 AM | 3 Sep, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sajal Aly is a sight for sore eyes in her recent Instagram post
03:53 PM | 3 Sep, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr