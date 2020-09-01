Emma Roberts is expecting her first child with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund

11:18 AM | 1 Sep, 2020
Emma Roberts is expecting her first child with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund
Share

Hollywood star Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund are starting a new chapter!

The actress has confirmed on Instagram that she is pregnant and expecting her first child with boyfriend.

Posting a series of photos, Roberts flaunts her baby bump in a white dress, beaming on a sun-drenched couch as Garrett wraps his arms around her.

View this post on Instagram

Me...and my two favorite guys 💙💙

A post shared by Emma Roberts (@emmaroberts) on

The post is a pregnancy announcement, as well as a gender reveal, because she captioned it, “Me…and my two favorite guys ????????” with two blue hearts.

Some of Roberts' celebrity family and friends congratulated her on the news: Aunt Julia Roberts commented, "Love you," while Scream Queens co-star Lea Michele said, "You will be the greatest mama. I love you Em! Boy moms together."

Emma began seeing the Friday Night Lights star shortly after she called it quits with longtime partner Evan Peters. 

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!

