Mehwish Hayat on public hanging of child rapists: We need strong deterrents to stop this rot in society

03:33 PM | 8 Feb, 2020
Mehwish Hayat on public hanging of child rapists: We need strong deterrents to stop this rot in society
Mehwish Hayat has called out the hypocrisy of people who demand justice from the government against child abusers, but when the administration complies they start pleading for human rights. 

The Tamgha -E- Imtiaz winner took to social media to lend her support to the resolution calling for the public hanging of convicted child killers and rapists.

“Strange, when these rapes and murders of children are reported, we all call for the perpetrators to be hanged in public. But when the government agrees we all begin to hide behind the ‘human right violations’, said the celebrity.

Mehwish however, stands by her decision to annihilate such degenerates from our society. 

She concluded saying, “Unfortunate as it is, we need strong deterrents to stop this rot in society!”

Hayat closed off her call with the hashtag, #hangchildrapists. Many responded to her Tweet as well:

Mehwish Hayat on public hanging of child rapists: We need strong deterrents to stop this ...
03:33 PM | 8 Feb, 2020

