Mehwish Hayat on public hanging of child rapists: We need strong deterrents to stop this rot in society

Mehwish Hayat has called out the hypocrisy of people who demand justice from the government against child abusers, but when the administration complies they start pleading for human rights.

The Tamgha -E- Imtiaz winner took to social media to lend her support to the resolution calling for the public hanging of convicted child killers and rapists.

“Strange, when these rapes and murders of children are reported, we all call for the perpetrators to be hanged in public. But when the government agrees we all begin to hide behind the ‘human right violations’, said the celebrity.

Strange when these rapes & murders of children are reported,we all call for the perpetrators 2 be hung in public. When the govt agrees we all begin 2 hide behind”human right violations". Unfortunate as it is,we need strong deterrents to stop this rot in society! #hangchildrapists — Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) February 7, 2020

Mehwish however, stands by her decision to annihilate such degenerates from our society.

She concluded saying, “Unfortunate as it is, we need strong deterrents to stop this rot in society!”

Hayat closed off her call with the hashtag, #hangchildrapists. Many responded to her Tweet as well:

Well said Mehwish, Spot on! 👏👍 — Ahmad Baig (@MAhmedbaig) February 7, 2020

I strongly agree with you — Farah Iqrar (@fara_yousaf) February 8, 2020

Mehwish people get inspiration from you and other celebrities. If you all will come forward and demand to hang the child rapists. May be it will contribute in making it implement. — Hina Deedar (@HinaDeedar) February 7, 2020

It's not a deterrent. Do you think crime has stopped in Saudi Arabia? — Omar Waraich (@OmarWaraich) February 8, 2020

Pakistan has consistently been amongst the highest executioners in the world. The death penalty is clearly not a deterrent. — Zainab Z. Malik (@ZainabQ) February 8, 2020

