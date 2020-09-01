Maryam Nawaz appears before IHC in Avenfield Reference Case

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz will appear before the IHC to attend a hearing of the Avenfield Apartments review petition today (Tuesday).

According to media details, the court will hear appeals filed by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and his son-in-law captain Muhammad Safdar against their conviction in the reference.

Heavy contingents of police and security personnel have been deployed to ensure security and the entry of non-relevant persons, including PML-N workers and supporters was not be allowed inside the courtroom.

The police and PML-N party workers exchanged hot words after the former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbassi was revoked to enter the premises of the IHC building.

The petition is expected to be taken up by the court by 11:30 am.

A two-judge bench comprising Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani will hear the case.

However, Mian Nawaz Sharif had sought exemption from attending the hearing, while Maryam and Safdar had filed a request for adjournment.