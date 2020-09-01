Maryam Nawaz appears before IHC in Avenfield Reference Case
Web Desk
11:22 AM | 1 Sep, 2020
Maryam Nawaz appears before IHC in Avenfield Reference Case
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz will appear before the IHC to attend a hearing of the Avenfield Apartments review petition today (Tuesday).

According to media details, the court will hear appeals filed by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and his son-in-law captain Muhammad Safdar against their conviction in the reference.

Heavy contingents of police and security personnel have been deployed to ensure security and the entry of non-relevant persons, including PML-N workers and supporters was not be allowed inside the courtroom. 

The police and PML-N party workers exchanged hot words after the former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbassi was revoked to enter the premises of the IHC building. 

The petition is expected to be taken up by the court by 11:30 am.

A two-judge bench comprising Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani will hear the case.

However, Mian Nawaz Sharif had sought exemption from attending the hearing, while Maryam and Safdar had filed a request for adjournment. 

More From This Category
PM Imran orders release of sick, older female ...
03:05 PM | 3 Sep, 2020
Facebook introduces new tool for Pakistan to ...
03:03 PM | 3 Sep, 2020
Laser light targets Int’l flight before landing ...
01:49 PM | 3 Sep, 2020
Plot allotment case: AC issues non-bailable ...
01:07 PM | 3 Sep, 2020
Pakistan strongly denounces blasphemous ...
11:38 AM | 3 Sep, 2020
PM Imran summons meeting of senators to discuss ...
11:05 AM | 3 Sep, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Kangana Ranaut demands for drug test on Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and others
03:07 PM | 3 Sep, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr