Happy Birthday Naaday Ali, keep making mama proud: Hadiqa Kiani
Renowned musician Hadiqa Kiani has taken to social media to share a heartfelt birthday note for her son, Naaday Ali.
The 'Hona Tha Pyar' singer shared how proud she is of her son for becoming the loving and selfless man he is.
Posting some memorable snaps with her son, Kiani Tweeted: "15 years ago Allah blessed me with my son. Today he is growing up to be a young man with a kind heart, a love for humanity, and deep respect for our planet. Happy Birthday Naaday Ali, keep making mama proud."
15 years ago Allah blessed me with my son. Today he is growing up to be a young man with a kind heart, a love for humanity and a deep respect for our planet. Happy Birthday Naaday Ali, keep making mama proud 🥰❤️ pic.twitter.com/Xw4mWnsK7o— Hadiqa Kiani (@Hadiqa_Kiani) October 1, 2020
The singer's fans soon flooded her feed with birthday messages and best wishes for her and her son.
MashaAllah ALLAH give him long life— javed haider (@javedha29895795) October 1, 2020
Very very happy and healthy birthday Bacha God bless you both.— Faqir Ahmad (@Fahmad22017) October 1, 2020
Happy birthday dear Naaday ali..🎂💗🌹😘🎉🎈— Karanvir Singh (@KaranVi82419417) October 1, 2020
Happy Birthday to your son!— Yasir Wattu 📿 (@yasirwattu) October 1, 2020
He has grown up to become a young man but it seems you have not aged a year in all these years.
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
