Happy Birthday Naaday Ali, keep making mama proud: Hadiqa Kiani

Renowned musician Hadiqa Kiani has taken to social media to share a heartfelt birthday note for her son, Naaday Ali.

The 'Hona Tha Pyar' singer shared how proud she is of her son for becoming the loving and selfless man he is.

Posting some memorable snaps with her son, Kiani Tweeted: "15 years ago Allah blessed me with my son. Today he is growing up to be a young man with a kind heart, a love for humanity, and deep respect for our planet. Happy Birthday Naaday Ali, keep making mama proud."

15 years ago Allah blessed me with my son. Today he is growing up to be a young man with a kind heart, a love for humanity and a deep respect for our planet. Happy Birthday Naaday Ali, keep making mama proud 🥰❤️ pic.twitter.com/Xw4mWnsK7o — Hadiqa Kiani (@Hadiqa_Kiani) October 1, 2020

The singer's fans soon flooded her feed with birthday messages and best wishes for her and her son.

