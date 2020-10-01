Punjab CM inaugurates Rs30b Rozgar Scheme
Web Desk
04:32 PM | 1 Oct, 2020
Punjab CM inaugurates Rs30b Rozgar Scheme
Share

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday inaugurated Rs 30 billion Punjab Rozgar Scheme to provide loans to the youth in the province.

Addressing an inaugural ceremony in Lahore, the CM said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had been taking practical steps for providing employment opportunities to the youth.

He said the scheme would not only help in boosting economic activities in the province but also will create jobs for hundreds of thousands of youth.

Under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the scheme would ensure provision of loans to educated and skilled youth on priority, he added.

Small and medium business owners could also get benefit from the scheme to expand their current businesses whereas shopkeepers and small scale traders could also take advantage of the scheme to restore their businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Usman Buzdar said the Punjab Small Industries Corporation and Bank of Punjab would jointly provide loans of Rs one lac to 10 million on easy terms.

Persons between 20 to 50 years of age, including men, women, transgender and persons withdisabilities, could apply in the scheme, he added.

More From This Category
Woman gang-raped after lured to a fake job ...
02:51 PM | 2 Oct, 2020
Pakistan refutes baseless reports claiming Pak ...
01:24 PM | 2 Oct, 2020
COVID-19 claims 15 lives in Pakistan, 625 new ...
12:59 PM | 2 Oct, 2020
Punjab CM Buzdar leaves for Islamabad on PM ...
12:29 PM | 2 Oct, 2020
PM Imran wishes US President Trump, First Lady ...
11:52 AM | 2 Oct, 2020
US President Trump, First Lady Melania test ...
11:11 AM | 2 Oct, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Dirilis:Ertugrul doesn’t have any obscenity, says PM Imran Khan
03:05 PM | 2 Oct, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr