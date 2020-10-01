Punjab CM inaugurates Rs30b Rozgar Scheme
LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday inaugurated Rs 30 billion Punjab Rozgar Scheme to provide loans to the youth in the province.
Addressing an inaugural ceremony in Lahore, the CM said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had been taking practical steps for providing employment opportunities to the youth.
He said the scheme would not only help in boosting economic activities in the province but also will create jobs for hundreds of thousands of youth.
وزیراعلیٰ پنجاب @UsmanAKBuzdar کا #پنجاب_روزگار_سکیم کی افتتاحی تقریب سے خطاب۔ pic.twitter.com/h2aYI3BkTy— Government of Punjab (@GOPunjabPK) October 1, 2020
Under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the scheme would ensure provision of loans to educated and skilled youth on priority, he added.
Small and medium business owners could also get benefit from the scheme to expand their current businesses whereas shopkeepers and small scale traders could also take advantage of the scheme to restore their businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
Usman Buzdar said the Punjab Small Industries Corporation and Bank of Punjab would jointly provide loans of Rs one lac to 10 million on easy terms.
Persons between 20 to 50 years of age, including men, women, transgender and persons withdisabilities, could apply in the scheme, he added.
