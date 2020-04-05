Big spike in coronavirus' deaths in next two weeks, warns Trump
Share
WASHINGTON – United States (US) President Donald Trump has warned of a big spike in coronavirus' deaths in next two weeks.
At the White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing on Saturday, US President Donald Trump said that domestic flights to hotspots of the coronavirus infection could be restricted.
To a question about the possibility of restricting flights to COVID-19 hotspots in the US, the US president said "We're looking at it very seriously right now, we're dealing with governors, we're dealing with airlines, we're dealing with a lot of different factors, that's a very difficult decision".
Trump pointed out that some states currently require that people coming from certain areas are quarantined for two weeks.
The United States has the world’s highest number of known cases of coronavirus. More than 306,000 people have been tested positive and over 8,300 have been died so far in the country.
- Three soldiers dead, 5 freedom fighters martyred in Indian-Controlled ...11:46 PM | 5 Apr, 2020
- 'Lockdown causing Rs1 billion rupees losses to railway system in ...10:09 PM | 5 Apr, 2020
- Coronavirus: Turkey exempts young workers from confinement order07:27 PM | 5 Apr, 2020
- Chicken prices fall due to coronavirus crisis07:22 PM | 5 Apr, 2020
- Parents' fight claims minor daughter's life06:35 PM | 5 Apr, 2020
- Jennifer Aniston gifts coronavirus-positive nurse a $10,000 ...04:28 PM | 5 Apr, 2020
- Nadia Jamil is in good health after her breast cancer surgery04:08 PM | 5 Apr, 2020
- American singer Pink reveals she tested positive for coronavirus03:59 PM | 4 Apr, 2020
- Pakistani student gives birth to baby girl in Wuhan, China04:00 PM | 15 Mar, 2020
- Top 10 Google searches in Pakistan for 201906:52 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
- Top five impressive benefits of Orange juice07:14 PM | 6 Feb, 2020
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019