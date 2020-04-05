Big spike in coronavirus' deaths in next two weeks, warns Trump

WASHINGTON – United States (US) President Donald Trump has warned of a big spike in coronavirus' deaths in next two weeks.

At the White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing on Saturday, US President Donald Trump said that domestic flights to hotspots of the coronavirus infection could be restricted.

To a question about the possibility of restricting flights to COVID-19 hotspots in the US, the US president said "We're looking at it very seriously right now, we're dealing with governors, we're dealing with airlines, we're dealing with a lot of different factors, that's a very difficult decision".

Trump pointed out that some states currently require that people coming from certain areas are quarantined for two weeks.

The United States has the world’s highest number of known cases of coronavirus. More than 306,000 people have been tested positive and over 8,300 have been died so far in the country.