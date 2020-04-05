Pakistan develops smart thermal detector walkthrough gates to check coronavirus spread
10:47 AM | 5 Apr, 2020
PESHAWAR - Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) has developed first-ever smart thermal detector walkthrough gates to check the spread of novel coronavirus.
The cost-effective and easy to operate walkthrough gates are locally developed and have the facility to send online data to the control room.
People walking through the sanitizing gates will be automatically sprayed with disinfectants before entering the areas.
The gates will be installed at all government offices including Chief Minister House, the Civil Secretariat, Police Lines, Peshawar Development Authority, markets and mosques.
