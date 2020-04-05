Locals tried to storm Governor House Lahore against unavailability of ration bags amid coronavirus lockdown
12:09 PM | 5 Apr, 2020
Share
LAHORE – Protest has been staged outside Governor House in Lahore against unavailability of ration bags amid the lockdown in the city to control the spread coronavirus.
According to media reports, the protesters said that they were called to take ration bags but nothing has been handed over to them.
The protestors said that they need food to eat at home adding that there are rents to pay in the absence of work and money and they don’t know how to deal with the situation.
The enraged locals also tried to storm the Governor House and chanted slogans against the provincial government.
- Three soldiers dead, 5 freedom fighters martyred in Indian-Controlled ...11:46 PM | 5 Apr, 2020
- 'Lockdown causing Rs1 billion rupees losses to railway system in ...10:09 PM | 5 Apr, 2020
- Coronavirus: Turkey exempts young workers from confinement order07:27 PM | 5 Apr, 2020
- Chicken prices fall due to coronavirus crisis07:22 PM | 5 Apr, 2020
-
Pink completely recovers from coronavirus, donates $1m to pandemic relief efforts
04:50 PM | 5 Apr, 2020
- Jennifer Aniston gifts coronavirus-positive nurse a $10,000 ...04:28 PM | 5 Apr, 2020
- Nadia Jamil is in good health after her breast cancer surgery04:08 PM | 5 Apr, 2020
- American singer Pink reveals she tested positive for coronavirus03:59 PM | 4 Apr, 2020
- Pakistani student gives birth to baby girl in Wuhan, China04:00 PM | 15 Mar, 2020
- Top 10 Google searches in Pakistan for 201906:52 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
- Top five impressive benefits of Orange juice07:14 PM | 6 Feb, 2020
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019