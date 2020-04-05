Locals tried to storm Governor House Lahore against unavailability of ration bags amid coronavirus lockdown

12:09 PM | 5 Apr, 2020
Locals tried to storm Governor House Lahore against unavailability of ration bags amid coronavirus lockdown
Share

LAHORE – Protest has been staged outside Governor House in Lahore against unavailability of ration bags amid the lockdown in the city to control the spread coronavirus.

According to media reports, the protesters said that they were called to take ration bags but nothing has been handed over to them.

The protestors said that they need food to eat at home adding that there are rents to pay in the absence of work and money and they don’t know how to deal with the situation.

The enraged locals also tried to storm the Governor House and chanted slogans against the provincial government.

More From This Category
'Lockdown causing Rs1 billion rupees losses to ...
10:09 PM | 5 Apr, 2020
Coronavirus patient dies in Bahwalpur
04:40 PM | 5 Apr, 2020
Parents' fight claims minor daughter's life
06:35 PM | 5 Apr, 2020
PTV fee increased from Rs35 to Rs100
05:03 PM | 5 Apr, 2020
COVID-19: Chinese company donates Rs40m worth ...
04:26 PM | 5 Apr, 2020
Indian troops killed 87 Kashmiris since Aug 5 ...
04:12 PM | 5 Apr, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Pink completely recovers from coronavirus, donates $1m to pandemic relief efforts
04:50 PM | 5 Apr, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr