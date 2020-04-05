Pakistan decides to open Torkham, Chman border crossings with Afghanistan
12:19 PM | 5 Apr, 2020
ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has decided to open the Torkham and Chaman border crossings for four days allow the exit of Afghan nationals in Pakistan, wishing to go back to their country.

The borders will be opened for a specific period from 6 April to 9 April 2020 to facilitate Afghan nationals, said the foreign office in a statement.

The decision has been taken following the special request of the Government of Afghanistan and based on humanitarian considerations.

As a neighbor and in view of fraternal bilateral relations, Pakistan remains in abiding solidarity with the people of Afghanistan, particularly at this time of global pandemic.

Pakistan has closed its borders with India, Iran and Afghanistan in order to stem the spread of the coronavirus in the country. The pandemic has claimed over 40 lives so far in Pakistan.

