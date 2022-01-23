Death toll from heavy rains, snowfall surges to 7 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
New weather system triggers rain and snowfall in Pakistan
Share
ISLAMABAD – The death toll from continuous rains and snowfall in the northwestern region has surged to 7, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said Sunday.
PDMA said at least 16 suffered injuries amid the recent land sliding and roof collapse incidents. Five children were among the seven deceased.
The downpour and snowfall continued to lash parts of KP, triggering road closures and prompting the top provincial administration to issue directives to the authorities concerned to provide prompt relief to the landslide affectees.
In one such incident, a house was completely damaged and another was partially damaged while three cattle were also killed as roof sheds collapsed.
PDMA officials also visited Shangla and directed the local administration to provide relief packages to the victims of the landslide incident.
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has directed district administrations across the province to stay alert in view of the ongoing spell of rains and snowfall.
Earlier, the Meteorological Department issued a red alert to the district administration for heavy snowfall in Murree and rain in the twin cities.
Several roads closed as PMD issues red alert amid ... 11:49 AM | 22 Jan, 2022
RAWALPINDI – Several roads leading to the country’s most visited hill station have been closed after the ...
Under the influence of the recent weather system, rain with thunderstorms and snowfall over the hills were expected in parts of the country.
- Vertical farming and its benefits06:01 PM | 21 Jan, 2022
- Wheat production competition for the year 2021-202210:13 PM | 17 Jan, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Effective measures of water conservation and yeild enhancement04:57 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Subsidies on agricultural implements to increase production of pulses12:27 PM | 9 Jan, 2022
- ‘Agay Dekh’: First teaser of Pakistan Super League 7 anthem is ...03:29 PM | 23 Jan, 2022
-
- Death toll from heavy rains, snowfall surges to 7 in Khyber ...02:06 PM | 23 Jan, 2022
- Injured leopard dies a day after being rescued from AJK’s Neelam ...01:12 PM | 23 Jan, 2022
- ICC names Mohammad Rizwan T20I Cricketer of the Year12:46 PM | 23 Jan, 2022
- Hina Altaf’s father passes away08:39 PM | 22 Jan, 2022
- Tu Jhoom – Daler Mehndi all praise for Naseebo Lal07:15 PM | 22 Jan, 2022
- Ali Zafar rocks the stage at Dubai Expo 202006:32 PM | 22 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Famous Figures We Lost in 202107:03 PM | 31 Dec, 2021