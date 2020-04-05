No powerful lobby will be able to profiteer at expense of our public, says PM Imran

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that that no powerful lobby will be able to profiteer at the expense of our public.

In a tweet regarding inquiry reports on sugar and wheat crisis, the Prime Minister said he awaits detailed forensic reports now by the high-powered commission, which will come out on 25th of this month, before taking action.

I await the detailed forensic reports now by the high-powered commission, which will come out on 25 April, before taking action. InshaAllah, after these reports come out no powerful lobby will be able to profiteer at the expense of our public. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 5, 2020

He said as promised preliminary reports into sudden price hikes of sugar and wheat have been released immediately without alteration and tampering. He said this is unprecedented in Pakistan's history.

The premier said that previous political leaderships, because of their vested interests and compromises, lacked moral courage to order and release such reports.