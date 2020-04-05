No powerful lobby will be able to profiteer at expense of our public, says PM Imran
Share
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that that no powerful lobby will be able to profiteer at the expense of our public.
In a tweet regarding inquiry reports on sugar and wheat crisis, the Prime Minister said he awaits detailed forensic reports now by the high-powered commission, which will come out on 25th of this month, before taking action.
I await the detailed forensic reports now by the high-powered commission, which will come out on 25 April, before taking action. InshaAllah, after these reports come out no powerful lobby will be able to profiteer at the expense of our public.— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 5, 2020
He said as promised preliminary reports into sudden price hikes of sugar and wheat have been released immediately without alteration and tampering. He said this is unprecedented in Pakistan's history.
The premier said that previous political leaderships, because of their vested interests and compromises, lacked moral courage to order and release such reports.
- Three soldiers dead, 5 freedom fighters martyred in Indian-Controlled ...11:46 PM | 5 Apr, 2020
- 'Lockdown causing Rs1 billion rupees losses to railway system in ...10:09 PM | 5 Apr, 2020
- Coronavirus: Turkey exempts young workers from confinement order07:27 PM | 5 Apr, 2020
- Chicken prices fall due to coronavirus crisis07:22 PM | 5 Apr, 2020
-
- Jennifer Aniston gifts coronavirus-positive nurse a $10,000 ...04:28 PM | 5 Apr, 2020
- Nadia Jamil is in good health after her breast cancer surgery04:08 PM | 5 Apr, 2020
- American singer Pink reveals she tested positive for coronavirus03:59 PM | 4 Apr, 2020
- Pakistani student gives birth to baby girl in Wuhan, China04:00 PM | 15 Mar, 2020
- Top 10 Google searches in Pakistan for 201906:52 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
- Top five impressive benefits of Orange juice07:14 PM | 6 Feb, 2020
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019