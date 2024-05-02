Why are CM Maryam Nawaz’s grandchildren chanting ‘Nano again’ in this video?

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif inaugurated the clinics-on-wheels initiative in Lahore to ensure health facilities to public and her grandchildren are excited over it.
The chief minister shared a family video on social media platform X, showing how her grandchildren reacted when they saw their grandmother’s photo on vehicles of the field hospitals.
In the video, her grandchildren can be heard shouting “Nano again” as they saw the trucks carrying photos of Maryam Nawaz.
She captioned the post as, “My grandchildren while driving around Lahore spotted Field Hospitals on the road and got excited. Kept saying ‘Nano again’”.
Addressing an inaugural ceremony in Lahore on Wednesday, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said field hospitals are equipped with all necessary facilities.
She said field hospitals will go to remote areas and provide services where no health facilities are available.
She announced that the Punjab government is planning to establish 200 clinics-on-wheels for major cities.
Following are Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 2, 2024 Thursday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.25 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 293.5 for buying and 296.5 for selling while British Pound rate is 344.45 for buying, and 347.85 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.35.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.25
|280.15
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.35
|748.35
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.49
|38.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40
|40.4
|Euro
|EUR
|293.5
|296.5
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.08
|913.08
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.33
|58.93
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.25
|168.25
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|25.32
|25.62
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.99
|730.99
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.48
|77.18
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.35
|74
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|25.46
|25.76
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.64
|308.14
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.52
|7.67
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.75
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344.45
|347.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|179.2
|181
